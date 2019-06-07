Newsfeed Now for June 7: Coffin floats away in MS flooding; Deer burglar in TX

On Newsfeed Now for June 7 we started the conversation in Mississippi where flooding created a creepy situation this week. A displaced coffin became a shocking reminder of flooding woes in Warren County. WJTV’s Katey Roh told us it came from a church graveyard that’s been underwater for months.

Friday’s other stories with scroll to times:

4:40 – OH DEER! – A Texas woman reported a burglary in Lufkin when she heard glass breaking and then footsteps. When police arrived they encountered the “suspect” who turned out to be a frightened doe. KETK’s Matt Thibodeaux told us about the exhausting effort for officers to get the deer back outside.

8:00 – CARVANA COMING – A new car “vending machine” is being built in Memphis that aims to change the car buying process. It will be more than 75 feet tall with 18 tiers of cars. WATN’s Caitlin McCarthy joined us with more details about how it will work.

Newsfeed Now streams weekdays at 11 a.m. It is hosted by Aaron Nolan.