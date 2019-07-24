Newsfeed Now for July 24: Mueller grilled by lawmakers; Woman gives birth at gas station

On Newsfeed Now for July 24, the conversation began in Washington, D.C. Robert Mueller is pushing back against Republican attacks with a forceful defense of his report on the Trump-Russia investigation. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joined the conversation
For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above. (Note: the video above was recorded at 12ET)
Today’s other stories with scroll to times:
GAS STATION DELIVERY: A stop for chocolate milk quickly turned into a life-changing experience at a Hermitage, TN gas station. WKRN’s Linda Ong reports.
For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 6:46 in the video above.
BEEKEEPING SKILLS: A boy with Autism in Saginaw, MO is showing off his beekeeping skills. He is also giving back to his community. KSNF’s Savanna Cyr reports.
For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 12:19 in the video above.