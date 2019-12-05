Newsfeed Now for December 5: Pelosi calls for impeachment; Rifle found in baby shower gift

LIVESTREAM: Nancy Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against President Trump

On Newsfeed Now for December 5. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday she is asking the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Washington reporter Kellie Meyer joined the conversation.

UNEXPECTED SURPRISE: A woman bought a last-minute baby shower gift for a friend at a Goodwill store and was shocked to find out that there was a semi-automatic rifle inside with ammunition. WKRG’s Bill Riales dove deeper into the story.

MASSIVE FIRE: Firefighters in Northwest Arkansas battled an industrial fire in Bentonville on Wednesday. KNWA’s Jennifer Penate reports.

