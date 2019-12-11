Breaking News
Warrant: ESD2 employee uploaded child porn while on duty, victims as young as 2

Newsfeed Now for December 11, 2019: Truck stop sign goes viral; Students help the homeless

by: Matt Sewell

Newsfeed Now for December 11, 2019

Camel Billboard

Oriole Beach Elementary fifth-graders crochet scarves for homeless

Jacksonville ISD student honored

Newsfeed Now for December 10

68 year old finishes hike through Appalachian trail

Local school builds Christmas display to help give back to the community

Newsfeed Now for December 9, 2019

Police Chief Reynolds calls shooting the worst day in Fayetteville police history

On Newsfeed Now for December 11, the conversation began in Louisiana. After a woman went viral for biting a camel at a truck stop, that stop is now trying to turn a negative into a positive. WVLA’s Deon Guillory reports.

HERO STUDENT: A Texas student is being hailed a hero after a matter of seconds and genuine concern to help, made all the difference in one teacher’s life. KETK’s Mye Owens reports.

HELPING THE HOMELESS: For the 10th straight year, Florida fifth-graders in Donna Godfrey’s class have been making scarves for the homeless this school year. WKRG’s Daniel Smithson reports.

