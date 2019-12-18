Newsfeed Now for Dec. 18, Amazon Christmas shipping, Trump’s impeachment, a classical remix and a young boy teaching how to be kind

Hutch woman gives gift of Christmas to 127 foster children

Social Media post goes viral after teacher shows compassion of student

A new way of singing hits Sylvan Hills Choir room

On Newsfeed now for Dec. 18, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump’s actions have left the House with “no choice” but to act on impeachment.

A CLASSICAL REMIX: A high school vocalist with a unique skill is creating remixes to choral classics. Emil McCoy, an 11th grader at Sylvan Hills, is known for his beatboxing ability, which has recently been featured in some of the school choir’s holiday performances.

LESSON IN KINDNESS: A first-grade teacher’s social media post now has more than 11-thousand shares after her student’s act of kindness leaves her inspired to spread kindness.

