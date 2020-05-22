Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 22, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) –

A Wisconsin fire department is warning people about the dangers of leaving hand sanitizer in their vehicles on a hot day. In a Facebook post showing a burned car door, the Western Lakes Fire District explained the dangers associated with hand sanitizer.

(Getty Images)

Other stories in today’s show:

VEGAS STRIP REOPENS: The Las Vegas Strip could welcome visitors as early as June 1. In preparation, Caesars Palace is undergoing a post-pandemic upgrade. KLAS’s John Langeler joins the conversation.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON: St. Tammany Creative Arts Children’s Theater in Louisiana is not letting the pandemic stop them from rehearsing their summer musical. WGNO’s Bill Wood takes us inside the unique rehearsal process.

