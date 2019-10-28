NASA releases photo titled ‘Halloween Sun’

In this Oct. 8, 2014 photo released by NASA, active regions on the sun combine to look something like a jack-o-lantern’s face. The image was captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, which watches the sun at all times from its orbit in space. (NASA via AP)
Trending Right Now
Community Calendar
Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.