Mobile police confirm officer in viral arrest video taken off the street

by: Nicolette Schleisman

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A video of a Mobile police officer arresting a man is making the rounds on social media.

Many viewers sent the video to WKRG. In it, you see police officers attempting to arrest a man, Howard Green Jr. He was arrested for failure to obey, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct as well as some other outstanding warrants.

The arresting officer was Blake Duke. Police confirm Duke was the officer in the video. Duke was named officer of the month in May of 2019 and December of 2019.

You see the officer slam the man into the car and then put him in a “choke-hold,” the man is already handcuffed. It’s not clear what happened before the video started recording.

Mobile police confirm the officer has been taken off the street. They have released this statement: “We are aware of the incident and have begun an internal affairs investigation of the involved officer and his actions. The officer has already been taken off patrolling the streets and has been placed on desk duty pending the outcome of the investigation.”

