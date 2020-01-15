Legally blind man in Prichard inspiring others through business dream

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man in Prichard may be blind but he definitely has a vision. Sammie Eaton is trying to raise money to help pay for the final pieces of his food business and hopes his inspiring story can help him reach his goal. “Cowboy” Sammie Eaton shows me his concessions trailer. It’s something he’s built bit by bit.

“A lot of people tell blind people what they can’t do I would like to encourage blind people: try,” said Sammie Eaton. “My hands are my eyes, there’s nothing wrong with my hands, my mind I can do it.” He was trained at the Alabama School for the Blind in Talladega. He’s trying to raise $7,000 to pay for a generator and other needs for his trailer before he can start his business, hopefully by Mardi Gras Season.

“When you start doing something with your hands or with your mind or doing something to make you better you start feeling better,” said Eaton. He’s overcome a lot of obstacles in his life and he says his faith has helped him do it.

“When you get up and try you make one step, I believe God will make the next step,” said Eaton. His inspiring story was featured on the popular “Our Southern Souls” blog this week, spreading the word about his mission.

“A whole lot, he’s blind and what he’s doing he’s inspired me a whole lot,” said Sammie’s sister Dianne. You can find a link to his fundraising page here.

LATEST STORIES: