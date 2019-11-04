Is it too soon for Christmas decorations? The big debate

Newsfeed Now

by: Alexis Padilla

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is Back.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is Back."

"Trump" water tower

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Trump" water tower"

Is it too soon for Christmas decor?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is it too soon for Christmas decor?"

Newsfeed Now for November 1: The law of emojis, World champion dancer overcomes bullying, soldier surprises 6-year-old daughter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 1: The law of emojis, World champion dancer overcomes bullying, soldier surprises 6-year-old daughter"

SWEET SURPRISE: Soldier surprises daughter after serving overseas

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWEET SURPRISE: Soldier surprises daughter after serving overseas"

Aaron Nolan Sweeps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aaron Nolan Sweeps"

Newsfeed Now: Halloween Edition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Halloween Edition"

JACKSON WOMAN FOUND ALIVE IN SEQUOIA NATIONAL FOREST

Thumbnail for the video titled "JACKSON WOMAN FOUND ALIVE IN SEQUOIA NATIONAL FOREST"

Wichita native Blake Bell lives out childhood dream

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita native Blake Bell lives out childhood dream"
More Newsfeed Now

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you walk into Johnson’s Garden Center in Wichita, you would assume it’s December. Christmas trees, wreaths, decorations and lights fill the entire store.

“We’re excited! We love Christmas. I mean we all get really excited about it,” said manager Joanna Ediger.

She says they have been transforming the store into a winter wonderland for weeks.

“We’ve probably decorated anywhere from eight to 10 Christmas trees in the store. We like to have tree toppers, elves, and Santas, and all kinds of things for people to put around in their house,” said Ediger.

This brings up a huge question of debate, is it too soon for Christmas decorations?

Some Wichitans think yes.

“It kind of does takes away from some of Thanksgiving. So, maybe we should wait till after Thanksgiving before we start going too hard into Christmas,” said Gabe Andrews.

Others think the opposite.

“I think right now is a perfect time. It gets you in the mood,” said Rose Litsey.

“It is never too early for Christmas decorations. I think they should be up all year,” said Luke Andrews.

Ediger thinks the answer is no and that her customers are getting into the spirit sooner since Thanksgiving is later than usual this year.

“They’re going ahead and getting their tree up or getting them purchased. They’re ready to go sooner rather than later since there is such a short window between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year,” she said.

If you want to get in the holiday spirit too, you can go to Johnson’s Garden Center on 13th Street in Wichita, Thursday, Nov. 7 for their Holiday Open House from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar