Injured turtle in Florida given first ever turtle wheelchair

Milton, FL (May 13, 2019) – Scoot Reeves, one very lucky Florida Tortoise has been given a second chance at life thanks to his new, custom wheelchair.

Milton, Fla — An injured turtle in Florida is getting a second chance to walk thanks to a special made wheelchair. Read the press release from Walkin’ Pets by HandicappedPets.com below.

“Scoot was brought to Hillman Veterinary Clinic he was in rough shape. Injured by a front end loader he was left with his back legs paralyzed and his shell cracked. The doctor was concerned for Scoot’s quality of life, but Vet Techs, Sasha Corbett and Shannon Chavers have a soft spot for special babies and knew there had to be a way to get Scoots back on his feet again.

Sasha is no stranger to working with handicapped animals, her dog Rosalie was born with cerebellar hypoplasia, a condition that affects her motor movements and mobility. When Rosalie’s owner wanted to euthanize her, Sasha offered to adopt her. Contacting the Gunnar’s Wheels Foundation to get her new Walkin’ Wheels wheelchair. Sasha says Rosalie has been with her ever since and has made some amazing strides. “Both Scoot and Rosalie came into Hillman Clinic with the possibility they would be euthanized. Shannon and I have soft spots for the special babies and really advocated for both. And the amazing Jason Parker with Gunnar’s Wheels stepped up to get them mobile.”

“Shannon and I immediately begged the doctor to try everything he could, and I joked we could build him a wheelchair.” Never thinking it was possible, Sasha tagged Jason Parker from Gunnar’s Wheels in a post about Scoot hoping that maybe he could help. Jason jumped into action and immediately contacted Walkin’ Pets! Jason has partnered closely withWalkin’ Pets by Handicappedpets.com for years donating hundreds of wheelchairs to dogs and cats in need. The Walkin’ Pets team got right to work and made their first-ever specialized wheelchair for a tortoise.



Now Scoot Reeves is zipping around in his custom wheels! Walkin’ Pets and Gunnar’s Wheels will continue to work with Scoot throughout his recovery and hope to be able to help future turtles and tortoises to regain their mobility.

See Video of Scoot’s Journey and First Steps in his Walkin’ Wheels Wheelchair: