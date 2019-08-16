Florida man arrested for stealing wine, cheese dip and car from garage

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Venice man is behind bars after deputies say he stole wine, cheese dip and a car from a garage, and was then caught with cheese stains on his shirt.

Deputies were called to Anchorage Drive in Nokomis around 8 a.m. Thursday for a reported suspicious person in the neighborhood. When they got to the scene, they say they found 23-year-old Joseph Valderrama standing near a broken down car with yellow stains on his shirt.

(Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office photo)

During the investigation, deputies learned cheese dip and two bottles of wine were stolen from a refrigerator in the garage of a nearby home.

A car had also been removed from the garage and was found locked in the driveway. Detectives say they found the keys to the stolen car inside the refrigerator covered in cheese.

Both bottles of wine that were stolen from the garage were recovered at the scene. Deputies say one was partially empty.

(Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office photo)

During an interview, deputies say Valderrama admitted to committing the burglary. He was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and one count of vehicle theft. He’s being held in the Sarasota County Jail on $10,500 bond.