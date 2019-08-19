Arkansas police officer fired for pulling gun on man during traffic stop

HELENA WEST-HELENA, Ark. (localmemphis.com)- A Helena-West Helena officer was terminated from his job after video shows him pointing a gun at a driver during a traffic stop.

The department determined he violated departmental policies.

Officer Terry Daughtery and his partner responded to a call on May 26 of cars refusing to leave the parking lot of a closed Double Quick gas station.

The officer then asked driver Edrick Truitt for his license, registration and proof of insurance before pulling out his weapon.

Truitt began filming a Facebook live video of Daughtery pointing a gun at him.

The video went viral on social media, attracting more than 900,000 views on Facebook.

“Can you tell me what I did wrong?” asked Truit in the 4-minute long video.

“Shut your car off,” ordered Daughtery.

Several minutes later Daughtery forces Truitt out of the car.

Truitt, who was taken into custody and later released.

The police department stated Daughtery violated the minimum force policy by pointing a gun at Truitt before he saw a weapon in the back of the car.

Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin White sent Daughtery a termination letter at the recommendation of Police Chief James Smith. It took effect August 9th.

White sent Local 24 this statement saying in part:

“When we fail to follow legal procedures and training in the conduct of operations, we endanger others, and create confusing situations that can be used to divide our community.”

Daughtery’s partner resigned on July 26th. Other officers were suspended without pay for violating departmental policies.

No charges were filed against Daughtery.