Alabama’s first cat cafe opens in Birmingham





BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) – Alabama’s first cat cafe is now open in the Avondale neighborhood.

Gatos and Beans Cafe opened on 3rd Court South in July. The coffee shop has a room dedicated to cuddly cats and kittens that are available for adoption. The animals come from the Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue animal shelter in Hoover.

Customers can pay $10 for a drink and one hour to spend with the cats or enjoy watching the cats through a window while enjoying a beverage. Owner Kelli Steward says the cafe is off to a very busy start.

“We’ve had a lot of walk-ins, reservations on the weekends have been booked,” said Stewart. “So I’m telling everyone to please go online and make your reservations for Saturday and Sunday because otherwise, you won’t get in.”

Customer feedback has been great.

“Everybody is so nice. And everybody that has been in there has had a fantastic time,” said Steward. “They come out, and they’re either excited or they’re just smiling, and they’re like this was just so fun, and stuff like that. So we’re getting a lot of really good feedback.”

Adoption fees for the cats benefit Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue. Steward is already planning for a bright future which includes a cat patio.

“Right now all of our tips are going towards that,” said Steward. “They’re going into saving accounts so we can build a catio out off the back so that in the nicer weather we can sit outside with the cats. It will be a deck with a screened-in porch.”

Gatos and Beans cat cafe is open every Thursday to Friday. Customers should not bring their own cats. To learn more about Gatos and Beans, or to make reservations for the cat room, click here.

Gatos and Beans is located at 4344 3rd Court South in Birmingham.





