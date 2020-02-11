Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Value Life
Black History Month
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Special Reports
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now for February 11: Bird on the loose, Oklahoma man helps the homeless
Video
Top Stories
Amanda Edwards lost a family member to gun violence. But she doesn’t want to “take your AR-15.”
Michigan woman pleads guilty to harboring husband suspected of murder in Texas
East Texas student placed under arrest after bringing gun to campus Monday
SCARY VIDEO: Footage released of inside a school bus the moment it was overturned
Video
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Hoops Fever
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
Friday Football Fever
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
Top Stories
AP Source: Red Sox cheating probe will stretch into spring
Top Stories
NCAA’s Emmert presses Senate for ‘guardrails’ on athlete pay
Puppy love: Westminster dog at the heart of a human romance
The Latest: Bullmastiff bitten by snake sharp at Westminster
Defense: Case related to Nassar is about memory, not lies
Community
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
Value Life by Monsour Law Firm
Texas Bank & Trust Recognizing Remarkable Women
Shop Local
Veterans Voices
Community
Calendar
Texas Rose Festival
Top Stories
City of Tyler talks Valentines day activities
Video
Top Stories
VeraBank talks about Tyler Area Builders Association product show and what prize you could win
Video
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension talks family baking month and how you can start a new family tradition
Video
Tyler Area Builders Association chats about the 40th Annual TABA Home Products Show
Video
East Texas Men in Harmony are singing Valentines tunes this coming Thursday and Friday
Video
Contests
KETK East Texas Live Academy Sports + Outdoors Codeword Sweepstakes
KETK’s TABA Home Products Show Ticket Giveaway
Sweetheart Sweepstakes
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
City of Tyler talks Valentines day activities
Video
Top Stories
VeraBank talks about Tyler Area Builders Association product show and what prize you could win
Video
Top Stories
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension talks family baking month and how you can start a new family tradition
Video
SCARY VIDEO: Footage released of inside a school bus the moment it was overturned
Video
Missing East Texas teens located after running away nearly three weeks ago
Video
Como-Pickton ISD closed until Thursday due to flu
Video
The Big Game
Black History Month
Japan 2020
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Newsfeed Now for February 11: Bird on the loose, Oklahoma man helps the homeless
News
Posted:
Feb 11, 2020 / 01:47 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 11, 2020 / 01:47 PM CST
Trending Right Now
TX Attorney General: California’s travel ban undermines National unity
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
RATINGS: See how your East Texas hospital fairs in the latest federal rankings
East Texas man killed Monday night in head-on collision with 18-wheeler
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
WATCH: Military mom surprises son at school after returning from overseas
Video
West Virginia mother connects with the recipient of her daughter’s heart
Video
Athlete of the Week
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC