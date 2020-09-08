New suicide prevention program expands to East Texas schools

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – National Suicide Prevention Month will be recognized by an East Texas nonprofit with a new suicide prevention program called Sources of Strength.

Next Step Community Solutions will be expanding the state’s first in-school Sources of Strength suicide prevention program to nine north and east Texas schools.

The expansion was made possible by a grant from Texas Health and Human Services.

Sources of Strength is an internationally recognized evidence-based program designed to help students build resilience and hope.

The program has shown to be effective in reducing the rate of suicide attempts in middle and high schools.

From 2013-2017 the suicide death rate in East Texas, according to the Prevention Resource Center Region 4, was 17.5 deaths per 100,000 population.

According to the report, that rate is 40% higher than the average for the state of Texas.

Of the 23 counties in the PRC Region 4 area, Anderson, Cass, Henderson and Van Zandt counties have suicide rates of 20.5 per 100,000 population or higher.

According the the report, Smith County’s suicide death rate is 17.4 per 100,000.

Last spring Next Step Community Solutions partnered with Tyler Legacy High school to pilot the first Sources of Strength program in the state of Texas.

“The program empowers faculty and students to build a foundation of ‘Hope, Help and Strength,’ as opposed to focusing on ‘Sad, Shock, Trauma in students’ lives.” Daniel Griffith, Assistant Program Director

Between training and messaging campaigns, students and faculty have engaged in fun, uplifting activities where they focus on overcoming challenges using the program’s Sources of Strength Wheel.

The wheel highlights positive areas of life that a student can find strength from the following:

Family

Support

Positive Friends

Mentors

Healthy Activities

Generosity

Spirituality

Medical Access

Mental Health

School districts with campuses participating in the Sources of Strength campaign for the 2020-21 school year include Tyler, Athens, Brownsboro, Bullard, Kilgore, Midlothian, Waxahachie and Winona Independent School Districts.