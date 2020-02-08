NEW REPORTS: Flu activity continues to plague East Texas

A frustrating problem plaguing Texans, and people all across the country, is the flu. New numbers released by The Centers for Disease Control today say the numbers are growing. With East Texas ranking among the highest in flu cases across the country.

The CDC says, as of last week, there have been over 35,000 positive flu diagnosis in the state of Texas.

Flu A is the most prevalent strain, which can of course be passed from person to person, but can also be present in many species, like birds and pigs. A fact that makes it easier to contract and spread.

According to Walgreens, our area, including Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, and Nacogdoches, is the 5-th highest area in the United States when it comes to filling prescriptions for influenza.

Experts say we have to protect ourselves while flu rates stay up.

“Universal precaution, wash your hands, that’s really the number one thing that we can do to try to prevent this,” said Dawn Emerick, Ed.D, San Antonio. “Stay home from work, if you’re sick, stay home, sort of do some of that social isolation yourself so that you are not exposing people.”

They say those are the top two ways to protect you and your family and of course the number one precaution is for people to get their flu shots and soon.