New Orleans hotel rescue efforts switch to recovery

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WVUE/CNN NewsSource) – Evacuation orders are staying in place around the site of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans.

New Orleans city leaders warn there could be another collapse at the Hard Rock construction site, and Wednesday’s rain could have increased the chances of more falling debris.

Crews are searching for the body of one deceased worker and another person who is still unaccounted for.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell said during a news conference Wednesday that the search for the missing person was soon shifting to recovery.

“We have been able to thoroughly assess the site,” Cantrell said. “We’re moving into recovery mode. In that process, we have allowed OSHA to access the building to do the assessments that is needed by OSHA. We’ve also provided them with several NOPD body cams, for example, to make sure they’re equipped as best as possible to capture any information and data points that they deem necessary.”

The city is also monitoring the potential for a tropical development in the Gulf and how the weather will impact the unstable building.