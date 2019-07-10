New Orleans flooding, Texas on alert as tropical storm brews in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KETK/CNN) – The Big Easy is already feeling the effects of the tropical system brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Roadways are turning into waterways, cars are flooded, and indoor stairwells are being turned into waterfalls.

Water spouts formed, prompting a tornado warning.

So far, rescue crews in New Orleans have responded to more than 250 emergency calls.

But the worst is yet to come.

“We all need to take this very very seriously,” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Tropical Storm Barry will form by Thursday and strengthen to a hurricane by Friday before making landfall.

“We know it’s going to be a big storm,” said Edwards, “a significant rain and storm surge event.”

Louisiana’s governor warns the already-soggy state could see 10 to 15 inches of rain within 24 hours from Friday into Saturday.

“That is a short time period for such intense rain,” said Edwards.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott says the state should brace for the slow-moving storm.

“If you prepare for the very worst, you will be able to come out far better in the end,” he said in a Wednesday press conference.

The TxDOT office in Lufkin has already begun those preparations.

The agency is fueling trucks and getting ready the fleets and equipment that will be used in a weather emergency.

Lufkin District personnel are fueling trucks and beginning to prepare the fleet ahead of the predicted incoming storm.