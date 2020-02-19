New mobile app gives Veterans quick access to health care information

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport VA hospital has launched a new mobile app that helps Veterans get instant access to health care information right from their smartphone.

Medical Center Director Richard Crockett said, “The VA is committed to technology and modernization. The ‘MyVA Info’ app provides convenient access to VA resources that include enrollment information, benefits, VA news, and local information specific to the Shreveport VA. The ‘MyVA Info’ app is another step that demonstrates our desire to progress and modernize.”

The “MyVA Info” app offers mobile-friendly features to help Veterans, including:

Healthcare news from Overton Brooks VA Medical Center

Find VA healthcare locations quickly

Easily locate VA resources including, how to apply for VA health care, information on the Caregiver Support Program and how to locate even more mobile apps in the VA App Store

The app is free and available for iOS and Android devices. Just search “MyVA Info.”