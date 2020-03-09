New lie detector test uses just your eyes to see if you’re being honest

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new lie detector test is making its way across the country to see if you’re telling the truth.

It’s called “Eye-Detect”, a piece of technology that analyzes eye behavior using infrared cameras while you are asked a series of questions.

John Larkins, a lie detector analyst, is traveling across the country to teach law enforcement agencies how the system works. He claims a 90 percent success rate and believes it can be used to solve criminal investigations across the country.

Larkins also believes the equipment could help exonerate those who have been falsely accused, despite the fact it is not admissible in court.

“There are so many families out there right now who want closure to so many homicides, to so much crime,” Larkins said in an interview.