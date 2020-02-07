New head of Border Patrol’s RGV Sector to lead ‘epicenter of the crisis’

McAllen, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol veteran Brian Hastings has been tapped to lead the Rio Grande Valley Sector — the busiest sector for migrant apprehensions in the nation.

Hastings, who has been with the agency for 25 years, is taking over as the chief patrol agent for the RGV Sector, Border Patrol officials announced this week.

He relocates to South Texas after his latest assignment in Washington, D.C., where he was the chief of the Law Enforcement Operations Directorate at the U.S. Border Patrol headquarters. In this capacity, Hastings oversaw the day-to-day law enforcement operations of all U.S. Border Patrol sectors in the United States.

Moving to South Texas and the challenges this sector faces is a welcome assignment, he said.

“Supporting the men and women of the RGV Sector, all of whom accomplished amazing things to secure this nation during a time of an unprecedented crisis, is my priority,” Hastings said in a statement. “RGV agents have been at the epicenter of the crisis throughout and they performed those duties in an outstanding manner.”

In Fiscal 2019, the RGV Sector had nearly 340,000 apprehensions. The sector includes nine Border Patrol stations in 34 counties and is responsible for securing 277 river miles and 316 coastal miles, the agency said.

“I am committed to doing everything I can to strengthen the already incredible partnerships that my predecessors, current leaders, and agents have formed in the Rio Grande Valley,” Hastings said.

