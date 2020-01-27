New Boston enters HGTV’s “Hometown Makeover” contest

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL) – Residents in New Boston are entering an HGTV contest to win a “home town makeover.”

A rally was held Saturday morning at the Pavillion downtown, in order to encourage citizens to be a part of their entry video.

People were asked to wear maroon or their business shirts.

Sue Anderson, a New Boston councilwoman, says she learned about the contest by watching tv.

“I went to different businesses and said I want to enter New Boston. They said ‘That’s great! What can we do to help?’ So everybody’s been excited so I’m hoping we have a good turnout.” Sue Anderson

Think your town should be nominated? Well don’t just set around.

Applications are due by February 7.

Here’s what you need to know about qualifications.

The show, hosted by Ben and Erin Napier, looks for cities and towns with a population under 40,000, homes featuring great architecture waiting to be revealed, and a main street needing a face-lift.