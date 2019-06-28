NEVER AGAIN: Water safety class held at Lake Murvaul in response to recent drowning

Nearly two weeks ago a teenager from Garrison died while enjoying the lake with his family.

Now lake officials say they want to make sure this never happens again.

It was just another trip to Lake Murvaul for the Tenison family but when Brandon Tenison went into the water to cool off, his family had no idea it would be the last time they saw him alive.

“We are willing to do whatever it takes to hope this never happens again,” said Kayla Gray, Lake Murvaul Operations Manager. “We have looked at so many ways of making the lake safer, any way we can we’re going to work on it.”

Experts from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) came to the lake in hopes they could prepare kids and parents should something go wrong.

“So tonight we’re going to do water safety prevention and education with the community and hopefully spread a little awareness, educate them a little bit and provide some extra knowledge based on what’s going on,” said Mandy Watson, a nurse and presenter with DSHS

People learned about swimming, life jackets, CPR and how drowning really isn’t as noticeable as many think it is.

“We can teach kids to swim and how to handle a situation if they’re ever put in a predicament where they may be struggling to swim or see someone that is, that they would know how to handle a situation like that being a parent or a child,” said Watson.

In addition to teaching children and parents how to stay safe, Lake Murvaul staff plan to make their own safety improvements starting with better access to life-jackets.

“We always had them at the marina we didn’t think maybe we should have them at the swimming area so we’re also going to move our life jacket program to the swimming area,” said Gray. “If anybody comes out here and they have younger kids that’s what they look for.”

So they can make sure a tragedy doesn’t happen again.