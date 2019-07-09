Netflix to remove ‘Friends’ by end of 2019

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For Netflix, it just hasn’t been their day, week, month, or even their year.

The streaming service announced on Twitter Tuesday that it would no longer stream the hit sitcom Friends after 2019.

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.



We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕ — Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019

Netflix said that the show would be going to Warner’s streaming service.

The loss is enormous for Netflix.

Back in December 2018, the company paid over $100 million to keep showing Friends because of how many of its customers watch it.

It is the second most-watched show on the platform, behind only The Office – which Netflix also lost the rights to earlier this year. The Michael Scott hit will be gone by 2021.