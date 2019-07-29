Neil deGrasse Tyson cleared in sexual misconduct investigation

FILE- In this Sept. 9, 2017 file photo, Neil Degrasse Tyson arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A museum spokesman said in a statement Thursday, July 25, 2019, the astrophysicist will keep his job as head of the Hayden Planetarium at New York’s American Museum after the museum concluded its investigation into sexual misconduct charges against him. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will remain the head of a New York planetarium after they cleared him of any wrongdoing in a sexual misconduct investigation.

The statement said museum officials would not comment further “because this is a confidential personnel matter.”

Tyson was accused back in late 2018 of rape and sexual misconduct by three different women, each from different points of his life. He released a statement at the time completely denying the allegations.

In one incident from 2009, Katelyn Allers, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at Bucknell University, said Tyson put his hand under her dress while exploring her tattoo of the solar system to see if it included Pluto.

Allers called the behavior “creepy.”

Another woman, Ashley Watson, was a former assistant for Tyson on the FOX TV show “Cosmos.” She quit after she alleged “inappropriate behavior” by Tyson, which included unwanted sexual advances.

The last allegation was a college classmate of his from the early 1980s that accused the astrophysicist of drugging and raping her during graduate school. Tyson said the relationship was brief and any intimacy was consensual.

Tyson released a statement at the time saying he would cooperate and that the #MeToo movement can make men seem guilty before there is evidence.

“For a variety of reasons, most justified, some unjustified, men accused of sexual impropriety in today’s “me-too” climate are presumed to be guilty by the court of public opinion. Emotions bypass due-process, people choose sides, and the social media wars begin. In any claim, evidence matters. Evidence always matters. But what happens when it’s just one person’s word against another’s, and the stories don’t agree? That’s when people tend to pass judgment on who is more credible than whom. And that’s when an impartial investigation can best serve the truth – and would have my full cooperation to do so. Neil deGrasse Tyson

Tyson has yet to comment on being cleared by the investigations.

FOX and National Geographic suspended his shows while the investigations were ongoing. Both companies cleared him of any wrongdoing in their own investigations back in March.

They are looking for a date to put “Cosmos” back on the air.