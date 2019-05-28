Neighborhood throws retiring mailman a party

A suburban Atlanta neighborhood showered their retiring mailman with love and appreciation on his last day on the route Wednesday.
61-year-old Floyd Martin served the neighborhood in Marietta for almost 35 years.
THREAD: Floyd Martin retires after nearly 35 years as a mailman tomorrow. I went with him on his route today. pic.twitter.com/qZhUVY7Sz8— Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019
They decorated their mailboxes, hugged him, gave him gifts and posed with photos with him.
They brought covered dishes, and the day-long goodbye basically turned into a big block party that drew more than 300 people.
Neighbors invited him back in the fall to serve as a celebrity judge in the neighborhood’s Halloween parade. And they started a GoFundMe campaign to send him on a trip to Hawaii.