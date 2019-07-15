Nearly 1M people sign up to storm Area 51

(KETK) – We brought to you this story last week, and the membership has since tripled in size.

After over 250,000 people signed up in just one week, now nearly one million have pledged to storm Area 51 on September 20 in search of alien life.

The motto of the event’s Facebook page is “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop all of Us.”

Participants are encouraged to perform a “Naruto run” into the base. It’s a Japanese manga-inspired running style featuring arms outstretched backward and heads forward.

The event has sparked thousands of memes across social media.

Avoiding security at Area 51 like … pic.twitter.com/R4fbD60pHd — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) July 14, 2019

He’s training to free the aliens at Area 51… pic.twitter.com/5oz1Q5rUZ6 — Guy (@apiecebyguy) July 15, 2019

me explaining the Area 51 memes to my friends #Area51 pic.twitter.com/YhEJJti0Cn — martha (@marthastelllaaa) July 14, 2019

The mysterious Area 51 has been the subject of conspiracy theories for decades.

Many people believe the U.S. government stores its secrets about UFO’s and aliens at the military site.