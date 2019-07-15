Breaking News
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse to seek re-election in Henderson County

Nearly 1M people sign up to storm Area 51

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KETK) – We brought to you this story last week, and the membership has since tripled in size.

RELATED: Nearly 300k people join group to storm Area 51 to find alien secrets

After over 250,000 people signed up in just one week, now nearly one million have pledged to storm Area 51 on September 20 in search of alien life.

The motto of the event’s Facebook page is “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop all of Us.”

Participants are encouraged to perform a “Naruto run” into the base. It’s a Japanese manga-inspired running style featuring arms outstretched backward and heads forward.

The event has sparked thousands of memes across social media.

The mysterious Area 51 has been the subject of conspiracy theories for decades.

Many people believe the U.S. government stores its secrets about UFO’s and aliens at the military site.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC