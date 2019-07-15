Nearly 13k pounds of beef and chicken products recalled

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The USDA is recalling nearly 13,000 pounds of diced beef and chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
The products are based out of California and contain wheat, which is not listed on the product labels, according to Fieldsource Food Systems, Inc.
The following products were identified as the subjects of the recall:
- 20-lb. boxes containing four unmarked 5 lb. plastic bags with “FIELDSOURCE Food Systems, Inc. NORTHGATE MARKET MARINATED BEEF CUBES” and lot codes 061019 through 071019 represented on the label.
- 20-lb. boxes containing four unmarked 5 lb. plastic bags with “FIELDSOURCE Food Systems, Inc. NORTHGATE MARKET MARINATED CHICKEN CUBES” and lot codes 061019 through 071019 represented on the label.