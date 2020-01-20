Nearly 1,000 Fort Worth firefighters get training to recognize suicide risk

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAS) – Since 2015, more firefighters and police officers are dying by suicide than in the line of duty, according to our sister station KXAS.

Throughout January, almost 1,000 Fort Worth firefighters will take a course about the signs to spot when someone is at risk of committing suicide.

According to a report published in 2017 by the Ruderman Family Foundation, almost 250 firefighters and police officers died by suicide in 2016 across the nation compared to the 200 that died in the line of duty.

Kristi Wiley is one of the trainers who is helping the Fort Worth firefighters spot the signs, ask the right questions, and save lives.

Her method is through QPR training.

The acronym stands for “question, persuade, refer.”

“We need to ask the question, if we think someone is struggling, then we want to persuade them to stay alive,” Kristi Wiley told KXAS, program director for the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation.

The statistics stunned Fort Worth fire Lt. Kaleb Kemp.

“The fact that suicide rates in firefighters are higher than the line of duty is kind of an eye-opener,” said Kemp, who took Friday’s training.

Chaplain Brent Sanders hopes the training will make a difference in the lives of firefighters.

“I hope these guys apply it to their own lives, their own crews, their own families, and it begins to spread,” said Fort Wort Fire Department Chaplain Brent Sanderson. “Statistics show when QPR is taught widely, suicide statistics go down. Hopefully, we can lead the charge on that.”

Friday’s event was just one of over 70 sessions that will train everyone on the Fort Worth Fire Department on QPR in January.

