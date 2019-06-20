Neal McCoy to mark 25 years of East Texas Angel Network with September concert

Tickets are on sale for music artist and Longview native Neal McCoy’s 25th annual concert “Neal McCoy and Friends in Concert.”

The concert, featuring performances by McCoy, country group Diamond Rio and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, will benefit the East Texas Angel Network.

The concert will be Saturday, September 28, at 7 p.m. at the Belcher Center in Longview. Tickets range from $40 to $150 each.

East Texas Angel Network was started by McCoy and his wife Melinda in 1995 to help families in East Texas with children facing catastrophic or terminal illnesses. The network helps these families pay medical expenses.

ETAN’s major fundraising efforts are the concert, a golf tournament, and sponsor’s dinner held in the fall of each year.

To learn more about the network, see its website here.

To learn more about McCoy, see his website here.

Purchase tickets for Neal McCoy and Friends in Concert online here.