Navy dad surprises children at school assembly

LINDALE, Texas (KETK)- A father recently returned from his deployment in the navy and he planned a big surprise for his three children.

Lt. William Robertson saw his kids for the first time in almost a year on Friday. The children are in kindergarten, second grade and sixth grade.

He wanted to surprise them in a unique way, so he dressed up as an eagle mascot during an assembly at Lindale ISD.

After the rally, Lt. Robertson’s children came up to give the eagle a high five, but they had no idea who was inside the costume.

Then the father popped out of his mascot disguise.

“It’s just an overwhelming joy just to see my kids again, depending on which country I’m in depending on the time zones it’s been a little challenging just because they’re going to bed or waking up.” Robertson said.

Robertson also said he had been hiding out leading up to this big reveal.