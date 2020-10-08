Woman says she was booted from Nextdoor after posting ‘get well’ message for Trump, first lady

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver woman is outraged after being suspended from the popular Nextdoor neighborhood app after posting a get well message to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The president and first lady, along with several others on the White House staff, are recovering from COVID-19.

“We should be able to say our wishes and our prayers go out to someone when they’re sick with the COVID or pneumonia or anything,” said Vicky, who doesn’t want her last name revealed. “It’s not fair to just delete me because it happens to be the president.”

She said she was not making a political statement, adding that she would have posted the same message regardless of who was in office.

“They said it was political that I wished the president a speedy recovery. I didn’t say vote for him. No matter what my vote is, I would say it about Obama. I would say it about anyone,” she said. “If somebody is sick, we wish them to be well.”

The main issue appears to be where the post appeared on the app.

An email from Nextdoor customer service said Vicky’s account was suspended for “discussing non-local politics in the general newsfeed.”

The notification read, “I understand that you want to express your concern for President Trump, but because of the inherently political nature, this post is not permitted in the newsfeed.”

The agent encouraged Vicky to repost in the appropriate area for state and national politics and reinstated her account.

According to Nextdoor’s guidelines, the main feed is reserved for general topics, but there are group platforms designed for political discussions.

Nextdoor’s website explains that the company also works in collaboration with non-partisan organizations to crack down on misinformation.