WHO: Drinking may increase risk of getting coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With millions of Americans stuck at home due to the quarantines from the coronavirus, alcohol sales have soared.

Online alcohol sales have particularly exploded over the last several weeks, growing by a whopping 243%.

However, the World Health Organization is now saying that drinking could leave you at a higher risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 because alcohol weakens your immune sytem.

“Alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes,” the WHO’s office for Europe said in a report published Tuesday. “Therefore, people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In another note, they stressed that drinking alcohol will not kill the coronavirus if it is already inside your body and it can lead to death if done in excess.