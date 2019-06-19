White House on lockdown, President returning from Miami

The White House is on lockdown after a potential breach on the outer fence, according to Secret Service and pool reporters. The incident occurred near 3 p.m. Eastern Time
The President is not in the White House as he is returning from Miami.
The Secret Service said that an individual dropped a backpack and attempted to jump a bike rack.
The individual was immediately arrested.
Heavily armed agents were seen taking positions behind trees and forming an outer perimeter around 10-15 feet from the actual fence line.