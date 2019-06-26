Breaking News
Senate passes $4.6 billion package for aid to migrants

What to expect from the first Democratic debates on KETK

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two dozen candidates have formally entered the race for the Democratic nomination and for the first time, they will all mostly descend into once location for their first showdown.

Wednesday is the first of two nights for debate between the twenty candidates who qualified. They had to meet certain donor and poll criteria to make it on to the stage.

Of the 24 that entered, four did not meet that criteria and will have to try to reach the podium at a later.

Wednesday night will feature:

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
  • Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas
  • Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro
  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
  • Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York
  • Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland
  • Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio

The Rules for the Debate

Candidates will have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds to respond to follow-ups.

There will be no opening statements, though candidates will have a chance to deliver closing remarks.

The two-hour debates will fly-by with 10 people involved. There will be five segments each night separated by four commercial breaks.

Warren’s Night

Warren will headline the evening as the only candidate polling in the top five to take the stage Wednesday.

A recent FOX News poll has her sitting in third around 9%.

As the clear front-runner of the group, she will have to show she can fend off potential attacks from others on stage trying to push their numbers up.

Elizabeth Warren
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren holds a town hall on the Florida International University campus on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Miami. (Jennifer King/Miami Herald via AP)

Her campaign got off to a rocky start after it was revealed she identified as a Native American on college application papers. A DNA test Warren released herself earlier this year showed that she was only 0.0009% Native American.

She has overcome the bad start with a focus on establishing her policy if she were elected. The Warren team has led the discussion on many Democratic issues such as climate change, student debt, and foreign policy.

The Texas Connection

The two Texans in the race for the nomination will both be under the lights Wednesday.

Former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro will look to boost their profile and propel themselves into the higher tiers.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke addresses the South Carolina Democratic Party convention, Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Columbia, S.C.. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

O’Rourke is polling at 4% and Castro is at only 1%.

O’Rourke has struggled to make a name for himself nationally after he nearly upset Sen. Ted Cruz in the midterms last November.

The Border Crisis

The most pressing issue on Wednesday may be the explosion of the border crisis over the past month.

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott deployed an additional 1,000 Texas National Guard troops to the border due to 45,000 migrants being detained just in the past month.

This June 20, 2019, image from video, shows the entrance of a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas. Attorneys for a 7-year-old girl in government custody have sent legal notice to the Justice Department demanding her release. An attorney says that for four days her parents have been told she’s “in transit,” moving from one government facility to the next. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Abbott called Congress “a bunch of reprobates” for not solving the problem.

During the midterms, many Democrats called the crisis “fake” and “made up”.

Both parties have blamed the other for the escalating problem. This week, Congress is attempting to pass a bipartisan bill with billions in humanitarian aid.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway

astros-rangers-ticket-giveaway-2019

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC