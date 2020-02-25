Weinstein rushed to hospital with ‘chest pains’ hours after rape conviction

NEW YORK (KETK) – Hours after being convicted of rape in a New York City court on Monday, Harvey Weinstein was taken to a hospital for heart palpitations, according to an NBC News report.

Weinstein was on his way to Rikers Island when he was rerouted, his lawyer Donna Rotunno said in a statement.

Harvey Weinstein, center, is led out of Manhattan criminal court by court officers after a jury convicted him of rape and sexual assault in New York on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Elizabeth Williams / AP

Weinstein was convicted on a third-degree rape charge of Jessica Mann, a former actress, and one count of criminal sexual act against Mimi Haley, a production assistant of “Project Runway.”

The jury acquitted him of the most serious charges of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault, which could have landed him life in prison.

More than 80 women have accused the former director of sexual harassment going back decades.