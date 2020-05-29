President Trump terminates U.S. relationship with World Health Organization

UPDATE (2:00 p.m.) – President Trump announced on Friday that he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization. He says the group has not made coronavirus reforms.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is expected to hold a news conference in the Rose Garden at 1 p.m.

It’ll happen less than an hour after the arrest of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested in the death of George Floyd.

A Trump tweet earlier Friday morning was flagged for “‘glorifying violence” after the president said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”