Walt Disney World in Florida reopens despite record surge of coronavirus

ORLANDO, Florida (KETK) – Despite a record number of coronavirus cases announced on Sunday, Walt Disney World in Orlando will be reopening its theme park Monday.

Changes aimed at preventing the spread of the virus will be in place when two of their four parks open. There will be no fireworks show or parades and visitors will be getting temperature checks when they enter.

Everyone has to wear a mask as well as maintain social distancing and reservations are required.

Florida shattered the national record Sunday for the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any state since the beginning of the pandemic, adding more than 15,000 cases as its daily average death toll continued to also rise.

The park is also still in a labor dispute with its actors.