Walmart will still sell guns despite two mass shootings at their stores in one week

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – In the wake of over 30 people dead in one day from mass shootings, and Walmart having two attacks at their stores in one week, the retail giant will still sell guns at their locations.

According to our sister station WJHL, a spokesperson has said there will be no change in company policy, saying that no retailer is immune to violence.

Six days ago, a former employee killed 2 co-workers in a Mississippi shooting. It was found he had been recently fired.

Just three days later, a 21-year-old man from Dallas drove to El Paso in what investigators are calling “domestic terrorism.” It was found he “wanted to kill as many Mexicans as possible.

As of Tuesday, 22 people have died from the attack, making it the third deadliest shooting in Texas history. The Luby’s attack in 1991 near Waco killed 23 and the Sutherland Springs shooting in 2017 had 26 deaths.

Walmart says all employees take computer-based active-shooter training when they first join the company, and repeat the training every three months.

The company stopped selling handguns in 1993 and assault-style weapons in 2015. They also hiked the minimum age for gun and ammo purchases to people 21 and older back in 2017.