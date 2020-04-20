Walmart hiring 50,000 workers to deal with increased demand

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Walmart has seen increased demand since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and it’s currently on a hiring spree to meet it.

America’s largest grocer will be adding 50,000 workers to it staff after going on a recent hiring surge when they brough in 150,000 new employees.

Walrmat has been one of the few retialers that has stayed open during the crisis and they have seen a huge demand in household items.

The Arkansas-based company says that the hiring spree will include temporary and part-time workers.