US Navy bans Confederate battle flags from all bases, ships and aircrafts

WASHINGTON (KETK) – The United State Navy has joined the Marine Corps in banning all Confederate battle flags.

All bases, ships, submarines, and aircrafts will be prohibited to having the displays. Chief of Naval Operations, Michael Gilday, directed his staff to being the order on Tuesday.

Today, I directed my staff to begin crafting an order that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft and submarines. — USNavyCNO (@USNavyCNO) June 9, 2020

The order is being put in to “ensure unit cohesion, preserve good order and discipline, and to uphold the Navy’s core values.

The move comes four days after the Marines made their announcement last week. They wrote in a statement that “The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive belief have no place in our Corps.”