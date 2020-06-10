Live Now
FOX51 Good Day

US Navy bans Confederate battle flags from all bases, ships and aircrafts

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2020)In this June 4, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) departs Apra Harbor in Guam. The carrier has returned to sea and is conducting military operations in the Pacific region, 10 weeks after a massive coronavirus outbreak sidelined Navy warship. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier/U.S. Navy via AP))

WASHINGTON (KETK) – The United State Navy has joined the Marine Corps in banning all Confederate battle flags.

All bases, ships, submarines, and aircrafts will be prohibited to having the displays. Chief of Naval Operations, Michael Gilday, directed his staff to being the order on Tuesday.

The order is being put in to “ensure unit cohesion, preserve good order and discipline, and to uphold the Navy’s core values.

The move comes four days after the Marines made their announcement last week. They wrote in a statement that “The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive belief have no place in our Corps.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar