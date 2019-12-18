UPDATE: Teen may have faked kidnapping to run away from family

NEW YORK (KETK) – A New York teen whose alleged kidnapping video went viral on Tuesday appears to have been staged, according to reports from local media.

Karol Sanchez, 16, reportedly orchestrated the fake kidnapping to get away from her family.

Footage showed that Sanchez and her mother were walking on the sidewalk when four men in a car pulled up, grabbed her, pushed the mom to the ground, and drove away.

An Amber Alert was immediately sent out by the NYPD and plastered the neighborhood with missing person posters.

However, later that night she returned to her family and turned herself into police. Sources told our sister station NBC New York that she confessed to staging the kidnapping.

Police have decided not to charge the teen with any crimes and are still looking to speak to the four accomplices.