UPDATE: Seasons canceled, parents and coaches banned for life from league where viral fight started

Over the past week, a viral video has circulated on social media where over twenty parents and coaches got into a vicious brawl over a baseball game for 7-year-olds near Denver.

The fight has gone nationwide and has received extensive coverage from cable news networks and near unanimous public shaming online.

The league involved, the Bear Creek Junior Sports Association, released a statement on Wednesday that condemned the actions of those involved in the strongest possible terms.

BCJSA would like to apologize to our members and community in regards to the events that took place this past weekend. BCJSA has ZERO tolerance for this type of behavior…PERIOD. We are embarrassed, ashamed and angry that this has taken place. As of now, the Jeffco Co-Op has ended the season for both teams involved and all BC coaches and parents identified participating in the incident are being removed indefinitely.”

Seasons for both teams involved have been canceled and all parents and coaches who were involved have been banned for life.

Police so far has identified five of the twenty people in the fight club, but are still searching for nearly 15 others.

The Lakewood Police department was who originally tweeted the video to help identify people, which is how it quickly went viral.