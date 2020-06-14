United States Army celebrates 245 years of service

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV)- The United States Army is celebrating 245 years of service.

This day in 1775, the Continental Congress opened enlistment for riflemen to serve their colonies in a continental army.

