United States Army celebrates 245 years of service

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City that was lingers everywhere in the New York City that is, like flashes of movement out of the corner of your eye.

The subways run, but not all hours, and definitely not with anywhere near as many riders. Your favorite corner deli has your bagel and coffee — as long as you take it to go and wear a mask to get it. Go enjoy the sunshine in a park, but too many other people better not have the same idea.