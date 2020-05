TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Even more Uber employees will be losing their jobs after another announcement from the ride share service.

Uber will be cutting another 3,000 workers after just two weeks ago saying it planned to cut 3,700 full-time employees.

The company said that it is closing or consolidating around 45 offices all over the world.

This is all of course related to the pandemic as it has dramatically dropped the demand for rides due to so many people staying home.