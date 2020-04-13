Uber delivering face masks for drivers to keep them safe

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber is delivering millions of masks for its drivers and deliverers to help keep them safe.

Many large cities such as Miami and Detroit now require public transit or rideshare drivers to wear such masks, both for their protection and the safety of passengers.

Uber said the first shipment went out last week to New York, the country’s biggest epicenter of the epidemic.

The company said that millions of other masks will be sent to cities and regions around the world in the coming weeks.