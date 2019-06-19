Two Texans qualify for City Finals on American Ninja Warrior

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KETK) – American Ninja Warriors concluded Monday night with two Texans moving on to the City Finals in Las Vegas. The final round includes 23 obstacles with a 75-foot rope climb. The ninja who completes all four stages will take home a $1 million prize. If no competitor finishes all four stages, the ninja who makes it through the farthest and fastest will be known as the ‘last ninja standing’ taking home $100,000.

Karen Wiltin: In season 10’s Dallas qualifiers, Wiltin ranked number one among the women. In Oklahoma, she made it to the top of the ‘Coconut Climb’, but slipped off when transferring to the second ring.

Jody Avila: Training in their backyard, Avila credits his son as his coach. Avila cleared the ‘Coconut Climb’, using his 6′ 6″ height as an advantage. When it came to the ‘Mega Wall’, he gave all his effort, but his run ended after the third try.

Karsten Williams: Six-time veteran, Williams had his biggest fan on the sidelines, his mom Linda. The course gave him a beating as he kicked one of the bars on the ‘Wing Swing’ and hit his head on the second ‘Fly Wheel’. Williams missed his first try on the ‘Mega Wall’, bumping him out of competition for the ‘Power Tower’. Trying a second time, he nailed it and secured his place in the City Finals along with $5,000 in prize money.

Mathis Owhadi: Finishing up the night, Owhadi made his mentor Daniel Gil proud. Racing through the course, he made a smooth exit from the ‘Coconut Climb’. However, getting up the ‘Mega Wall’ was a challenge for Owhadi last season. In season 10, he touched the top but failed to grab the edge. This time in Season 11, he failed to accomplish the ‘Mega Wall’ after two attempts. His run ended after missing the third attempted, but earned $10,000 in prize money.

Daniel Gil: An American Ninja Warrior veteran, Gil made his debut five years ago. Making it to the ‘Coconut Climb’ in 33 second, he had plenty of breathing room to continue. Dominating the ‘Mega Wall’ on the first time, he earned $10,000 and the fastest qualifying time of the night by 25 seconds.

Power Tower: Daniel Gill vs. Mathew Day

Repeating Season 10 Dallas qualifiers, Gill and Day both competed head to head on the ‘Power Tower’. Racing to the top, both were neck to neck. Gill slid down first and lunged across the bottom beam. This allowed for the lead against Day. Making it to the buzzer, Gil was plenty ahead of Day. He finishes the Oklahoma City Qualifiers as a national finalist.

Thanks for watching another EPIC night of #AmericanNinjaWarrior. We’ll see you next Monday! pic.twitter.com/iSz3PgW9d5 — Ninja Warrior (@ninjawarrior) June 18, 2019

