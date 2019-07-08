Two Americans gored in annual Running of the Bulls

The annual Running of the Bulls tradition is underway in Spain, and has already taken a dangerous turn for some of the participants, including two Americans who were gored and hospitalized.

A 46-year-old man from San Francisco was gored in the neck and a 23-year-old Kentucky man’s thigh was impaled through the thigh.

The San Francisco man is said to be in serious condition. Both are recovering in a local hospital.

Only one American has been killed in the running since 1910.

The local Red Cross has said 48 people were treated with minor injuries.

More than one million people visit to watch the celebrated and controversial festival.

The festival began more than 700 years ago back in the fourteenth century.