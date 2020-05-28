Tuesday Morning files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

(NBC) – Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The discount retailer is looking to shutter more than 200 of its nearly 700 stores.

Tuesday Morning says it will start with 132 stores it says are underperforming or located in areas where another store is nearby.

It is also planning to shut its distribution center in Phoenix that supports these locations.

Tuesday Morning said it expects the closures to take place over the summer.

The store joins J.C. Penney, luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew, and Stage Stores in filing for Chapter 11 since the pandemic that forced many stores selling non-essential goods to close resulting in evaporating sales.